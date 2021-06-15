4 Tips for Starting Your Home Search Online

With people shopping online more than ever, it comes as no surprise that this tech platform has become ubiquitous within the real estate industry. From millennials to boomers, homebuyers of all ages and demographics are starting their home search from the comfort of their own computer or mobile devices. Taking into account that more listings than ever offer virtual and 3D home tours, there is so much information available online that buyers depend on. Here are four tips for starting your home search online and finding your perfect home from wherever you are.

Check the Right Websites

House-hunting online wouldn’t be possible without websites like Homes.com, Trulia and Realtor.com. With certain research tools available, such as searching by location, price point, number of bedrooms and more, you have the ability to find exactly what you are looking for. Also, with 3D tours, 360-degree room views and aerial drone footage of the property and neighborhood available, it is easier than ever to explore a home’s floor plan and imagine what it could be like to furnish and live in a specific space.

Review Public Records

Head to your town or city county assessor or treasurer office online and enter an address of a home you are interested in. Because tax records are public information, you can see what the current owner, as well as past owners, paid for the property. Here, you can also explore the assessed value, property taxes, construction and remodel permits, property lines, square footage and more.

Content Square 1.

Explore the Neighborhood

While you enjoy the ease of searching online, nothing compares to the real thing. If you find a home or property online that you are interested in, and if you are close enough in distance, take a ride to see the home with your own eyes and explore the neighborhood. Or, continue your online journey, enter the address into Google maps and use the street-view to see what is around the home, including different neighborhoods, businesses and school districts.

Hire a Real Estate Agent

Of course, you don’t need a real estate agent at the beginning of your online home search. But even if you aren’t ready, whether emotionally or financially, a professional can help you especially in your online search. Real estate agents have access to the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) and proprietary databases not available to the masses. These websites are more accurate than the regular home search websites and can offer more accurate information. Hiring an agent can help you take advantage of all of these resources and especially help you move to the next step in finding a new home.