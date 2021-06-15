5 Mistakes to Avoid While Cooking

If your home-cooked meals are getting less than five stars, one of these common cooking mistakes could be the culprit.

You’re Not Completely Reading the Recipe Before Getting Started

A quick glance at an appealing recipe may seem like all you need before you start cooking. Review the recipe start to finish and make sure you have the right quantities of all ingredients and enough time to properly execute the dish.

You’re Putting Too Much in the Pan

Whether you’re sauteing vegetables or browning meat, don’t overcrowd your frying pan. If food is layered in the pan or butting up against one another, it will begin to steam and get soggy.

You’re Not Adding Salt to Your Pasta Water

Pasta absorbs salt while it cooks, so generously salting the water before adding the noodles is a critical step.

You’re Using Outdated Herbs and Spices

While old spices won’t make you sick, they also won’t add any flavor to your recipes. Opt for fresh herbs to get the most flavor out of your meals.

You’re Not Tasting As You Go

Tasting your dish throughout the process is essential to a great outcome. This will allow you to customize it to suit your tastes and give you time to correct something that isn’t quite right.