Connecting With Viable Leads

Ventura County Real Estate Couple Sees Continued Success With Homes.com

In 2001, Jack Stevenson moved to St. George, Utah, to develop houses and spent nine years doing mortgages with his brother-in-law before moving back to California, settling down in the Camarillo area in 2009.

It was then that he switched over to the real estate side of the industry, with his wife, Bonnie, getting her license and joining him six years ago. Today, the couple—who have been married for 32 years—are part of the Realty ONE Group Summit real estate team in California’s Ventura County.

“We do about 20 transactions a year and have been the top-producing couple in our office for the last six years,” says Jack. “We’ve been in the $10 million-plus club every year, and it’s nearly equal on the buying and listing side.”

For instance, in 2020, the couple saw eight listings and 10 buyers, and the pair experienced its highest grossing year ever with $12.3 million in sales.

Although the couple has been doing internet marketing since the get-go, their experiences have been hit or miss—and they haven’t always seen the return on investment they expected.

Earlier this year, Jack got a call from Homes.com and signed up for a special deal on four zip codes, hoping for better than what he experienced in the past with others.

“The salesperson for Homes.com told us they had instigated some major changes on their website and in their marketing in driving traffic to the website,” explains Jack. “They had also added a concierge program where leads would be followed up on by Homes.com on our behalf, and that really got me interested,” he adds. “Not only do they help follow up with viable candidates, but they can also distinguish which ones are bogus, and that saves us time.”

Being that the price was 80% less for twice the coverage area, Jack went into the partnership with Homes.com a happy man. But that happiness only grew when he and his wife put three Homes.com clients in escrow during the first 30 days.

“We had a quick response and it worked out great,” says Bonnie. “Part of that, I think, is the fact that we tend to answer our phones and not let it go to voicemail. Homes.com also sends text and email updates, and we call the number immediately when it looks like a viable lead.”

Since jumping on board with Homes.com, the Stevensons have had nothing but appreciation for the level of responsiveness from their sales rep whenever they have a question.

“About a week after we set up the account, she set up an appointment with me and spent about an hour showing me some of the various things we could do to enhance our experience with the CRM,” says Jack. “She also showed me some of the different tricks associated with their software system, which was very valuable.”

One of the add-ons Jack has taken advantage of is becoming the preferred agent on all his Homes.com listings, which has enabled three of his listings to be featured right away.

“It’s a great feature and it’s something that I appreciate,” concludes Jack. “We usually give marketing at least a year to see if we’ll keep it, but I think that decision has already been made for us. We’ve been very happy with what we’ve seen so far.”

