How to Choose the Right Type of Paint

Paints come in several sheens, or levels of shine. Paint with a higher sheen is shinier and more durable. From highest to lowest level of sheen, paint types fall into the following categories: high-gloss, semi-gloss, satin, eggshell and flat/matte. The higher the sheen, the higher the cost per gallon.

Key Differences Between Paint Types

High-gloss paint has a shiny finish that reflects light. It is durable and is the easiest type of paint to clean, which makes it a good choice for high-traffic areas and places that kids touch frequently, such as the kitchen, walls and doors.

Semi-gloss paint is less shiny than high-gloss paint, but it still has a sleek appearance. It’s durable and easy to clean, however, it is more likely to show blemishes. Semi-gloss paint works well in areas with a lot of traffic and moisture and is a good choice for bathrooms, kitchens and cabinets.

Satin paint has a soft appearance. It’s easy to clean, but it’s less shiny than semi-gloss paint, and application strokes may be visible. Satin paint is a good choice for moderate- to high-traffic areas or rooms that are exposed to moisture, such as a kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, hallway or child’s bedroom.

Eggshell paint has less sheen than satin paint and can cover imperfections in walls and resist stains. Eggshell paint is less durable than glossier paints and works well in areas that get a moderate amount of traffic, such as a living room or family room.

Flat or matte paint has a low sheen and a non-reflective finish. That makes it a good choice if you have walls with imperfections that you want to hide. Flat paint is also easy to touch up. It’s less durable than paint with more sheen and is a good choice for low- to moderate-traffic areas and ceilings. Matte paint requires fewer coats than glossier paint.

Which Type of Paint Should You Choose?

When choosing paint for a particular space, think about the amount of traffic it receives on a daily basis and whether moisture is typically present in the room. Paint with a higher sheen will reflect more light and will show imperfections on walls. Dark and rich paints have a higher sheen than lighter colors. If you plan to paint walls with a rich or dark color, choose a paint with a lower sheen.