4 Recreational Activities That Can Boost Home Value

It’s no secret that luxury buyers want a home that caters to their lifestyle. These days, that often means having a property that gives access to certain outdoor activities and allows them to be fully immersed in their favorite pursuits. Here are several recreational activities that can boost the local real estate market.

Horseback Riding

Equestrian communities have seen an uptick in demand lately. High-end buyers have increasingly demonstrated a desire for property where they can spend time outdoors, and riding on scenic trails or practicing showjumping has proven to be the perfect solution. Areas that have the infrastructure to support equine enthusiasts, such as horse doctors, trainers and stables, are more desirable than ever for luxury homeowners.

Surfing

The concept of purchasing a surf property as a second home is relatively new, but for adventurous buyers with a passion for riding waves, it’s money well spent. Minted millennials, in particular, are driving demand for this new segment of lifestyle property and are willing to pay top-dollar for easy access to uncrowded waves.

Content Square 1.

Golf

Of course, for many luxury buyers, golf and real estate go hand-in-hand. Living within a prestigious golf community, or even close to one, can make a home a sound investment that will always be appealing. Furthermore, these homes often come with plenty of other perks and amenities that make them a desirable place to live.

Skiing

Who doesn’t enjoy spending a few days on the slopes with friends and family in the winter? Thanks to widespread appeal, ski markets have been among the most competitive in the country lately. If a home is located at a ski resort, or within a few hours’ drive from it, then it can certainly benefit from everyone’s newfound appreciation for this cold-weather recreational activity.