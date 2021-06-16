4 Small Swimming Pool Ideas for the Urban Abode

When the weather heats up, nothing beats having your own private swimming pool to cool off at home. Of course, if you live in the city, where space is at a premium, it can be a challenge to fit a pool on your property. With a little creativity, however, it certainly can be done. Here are a few ideas that make it possible to lounge poolside at your urban abode.

Rooftop Pool

If you already have a rooftop terrace, then this might just be the most practical place to design an intimately sized pool and take your outdoor living space to the next level. In fact, plunge pools have become a popular feature on top of city residences for those who want a true urban oasis where you can soak up the surrounding skyline while taking a dip.

Disappearing Pool

A true feat of ingenuity and modern technology, disappearing pools are another exciting option when working with limited space. This state-of-the-art feature is designed with a retractable floor that can cover the pool at the push of a button and essentially turn it into a deck or terrace. If your backyard is on the smaller side, this is an ideal solution to ensure you can fit all of the essential features.

Swim Current Pool

For the avid swimmers who don’t have the space necessary for a full-length lap pool, a current pool is the way to go when living in the city. You don’t need any more space than the amount required for the typical plunge pool, and you’ll be able to keep up with your daily swim routine and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Basement Pool

Finally, if it doesn’t necessarily have to be outdoors, then the basement is another option that’s become increasingly popular among luxury homeowners. Often designed on a smaller scale that can be used for hydrotherapy or water aerobics, it’s quite common to see pools incorporated into subterranean wellness areas with a handful of other features.