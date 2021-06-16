5 Features for the Perfect Farmhouse

As affluent homeowners continue to seek out bucolic properties that combine natural beauty and wide-open space with high-end features and modern comfort, the luxury farmhouse is undeniably having a moment. Here are a few of the most important features that can be found on these properties.

Scenic Views

Whether it’s looking over green pastures or a glistening pond where you can take a summer swim, the ideal farmhouse will be set amidst quintessential rural scenery. After all, an abundance of untouched land is often the defining feature that luxury homebuyers are looking for when in the market for a farmhouse.

Modern, Yet Rustic Design

Inside and out, a rustic aesthetic should be on full display, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the essential creature comforts. A modern farmhouse design is perhaps the best of both worlds, reminiscent of a simple lifestyle where you can escape daily stress, while enjoying high-end features, like a luxurious wellness area or state-of-the-art kitchen.

Content Square 1.

Idyllic Barn

No farmhouse is truly complete without a nearby barn. Whether it’s used as guest accommodations, an event space or an unfinished storage area, a weathered barn that’s set on the property is sure to create the perfect ambience.

Vegetable Gardens

Farm life is all about being self-sufficient, which is why it’s quite common for these homes to have vegetable gardens where you can grow your own food. If you want to take that a step further, you may even want to include a chicken coop so you can enjoy farm-fresh eggs each morning.

Horse Facilities

Of course, for many luxury homeowners, a farmhouse property is also used as an equestrian estate. If this sounds like you, then you’ll want to make sure there are proper facilities to keep and care for these prized animals, and maybe even trails for riding and walking the spacious grounds.