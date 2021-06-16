5 Lifestyle Trends Embraced by Millennials

Millennials are a driving force in today’s luxury real estate market. If you want your house to appeal to this demographic, then it’s important to understand how they live and what they look for in a home. Here are a few lifestyle trends that have come to define the real estate preferences of millennials.

Health and Wellness

They’ve been called the “wellness generation,” so it should come as no surprise that millennials enjoy taking good care of themselves. From home gyms and meditation studios to saunas and massage rooms, they pay equal attention to the mind and body when it comes to personal wellbeing. Homes that are designed to accommodate this lifestyle will surely be in high demand among these buyers.

Outdoor Living

Any homeowner can appreciate a luxurious outdoor living space, but for young and affluent buyers, this is frequently the number one priority. This generation has an affinity for spending their free time basking in a private, outdoor oasis equipped with high-end features, such as a resort-like swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining area.

Convenience

Perhaps more than anything, millennials are defined by how strongly they value convenience. As a generation accustomed to the instant gratification of the digital age, they gravitate toward homes that are optimized for efficiency and provide easy access to nearby amenities. Time is a treasured commodity for millennials, and they want a living space that is designed to protect it.

Socially and Environmentally Conscious

As a generation that came of age just as sustainability became a mainstream issue, millennials have largely embraced the idea of an environmentally friendly lifestyle. They seek to minimize their impact on the planet and, as a result, prefer homes that are designed to lower energy and water consumption. Furthermore, they want to know where their home’s materials come from and how they were sourced. Certifications that signify ethical and responsible labor practices are an important part of their desire to live in a socially conscious manner.