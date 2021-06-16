5 Ways That Concierge Services Can Maximize Convenience

These days, luxury buildings are full of amenities and features that rival five-star resorts. From wellness centers to fine dining, residents can be pampered to no end without ever having to step outside. For some, however, the biggest draw is the endless convenience of having myriad concierge services at their fingertips. Here are a few ways that residents can benefit from having these services in their building.

Transportation

From airport pick-ups and drop-offs to daily chauffeur services, the concierge in a high-end building will ensure that all of your transportation needs are met. In fact, many buildings even have their own fleet of luxury vehicles ready and waiting to whisk you around town.

Grocery Delivery

Many luxury developments these days will offer grocery shopping and delivery services through the concierge. In addition to saving you a trip to the store, many buildings are now equipped with cold storage so that these services can be provided contact-free and deliver the utmost peace of mind.

Pet Care

Pet spas are one of the hottest trends in luxury buildings, and the concierge will make sure that your furry friend is always being pampered. Whether the grooming services are offered onsite or at a nearby location, concierge staff are prepared to go above and beyond for resident pets.

Laundry Services

Forget having to wash your dirty duds, as the concierge can arrange to have all your laundry needs taken care of. From dry cleaning and pressing to onsite tailors who can mend garments when needed, your wardrobe will certainly benefit from having these services readily available.

Bookings

Of course, perhaps the most well-known benefit of having a concierge is that they will handle all of your booking requirements. Whether you need a last-minute reservation at the hottest restaurant in town or tickets to a sold-out event, they have a mysterious way of making the impossible booking possible.