BHGREÂ® Adds Drakulich Realty to Brand

Better Homes and Gardens Real EstateÂ® LLC (BHGREÂ®) recently announced that Drakulich Realty, based in Reno, Nevada., has affiliated with the BHGREÂ® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty.

The family-owned brokerage is led by Bryan and Kimberly Drakulich and their daughter Balee. Several years after earning his real estate license at the age of 18, Bryan and his father Stan founded Drakulich Realty, making it one of the longest continually owned family brokerages in the area. Kimberly emulates the Drakulich family entrepreneurial spirit with nearly three decades of real estate experience. Bryan and Kimberly’s nephew, Adrian, is also a member of the company’s leadership team.

“The company’s depth of real estate expertise and a close-knit team of passionate, client-orientated sales professionals make them the perfect addition to the Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate network,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, BHGREÂ®. “In addition, the team’s dedication to providing exceptional client service represents the BHGREÂ® brand’s commitment to helping affiliated agents connect with clients in a meaningful way 365 days a year. We are thrilled they have partnered with Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate to help increase market share and take their business to new heights.”

Content Square 1.

“For three generations, the Drakulich family has served the Reno real estate community. We take great pride in the trust that we have built with our clients over the years. We were immediately drawn to the similar element of trust that consumers have across generations with the Better Homes & GardensÂ® media brand,” said Bryan Drakulich, broker/owner, BHGREÂ® Drakulich Realty. “After decades of conducting business as a locally prominent, independent brokerage, we are proud to affiliate with the powerful BHGREÂ® brand and benefit from the support of a nationally proven franchise.”

“As life-long Reno/Sparks residents, we are proud to support the recent expansion in the region. By partnering with Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate, we believe we can accelerate our company’s growth and provide our client and agents with unparalleled support and opportunities that can only come from America’s lifestyle real estate brand,” said Kimberly Drakulich, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty.

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.