7 Time Management Tips Investors Need

Investors know that they need to do a great deal of diligent research if they hope to avoid buying a money pit. But who has time for all the things that go into properly vetting a potential property?

It’s not just about doing your due diligence, but rather, providing your prospective REALTOR® the opportunity to give you their best pitch. And then, once you find the perfect property, there are more mountains of work for you to climb. Finding an answering service is necessary for anyone interested in successfully investing in real estate.

Personal Answering Services

Most investors are not aware that this type of service exists. An answering service can do the work for you, ensuring that you invest your time and energy into more productive duties, such as securing the deal.

At up to 70% less than traditional employment costs, a full-time virtual assistant can complement your team and answer messages from people who want to sell their property or those inquiring about purchasing one of your properties.

Virtual assistants for real estate investors go beyond answering services. Further duties include:

Setting a Meeting

After reviewing your client’s request, the virtual assistant sets up a phone call or in-person meeting appointment.

Meeting Follow-Up

Virtual assistants follow up with the client after the meeting to ensure that their questions have been answered and that they feel comfortable proceeding with the deal.

Document Preparation

Virtual assistants help with document preparation for titles, leases, etc. These documents are then sent to your attorney and are handled properly according to your state’s laws.

Continuous Follow-Up

Follow up every step of the way with a virtual assistant. This includes everything from making sure deadlines are met to keeping you informed as to any changes that might occur during the transaction process.

Process Tracking

There are many legal documents to be filled out and filed to buy or sell a piece of property. Having someone who has been trained to know how and when to file each document can ensure that the buying and selling process runs efficiently.

Time Efficiency for Investors With Virtual Assistants

If you’re an investor, I recommend hiring someone who is trustworthy and reliable as a virtual assistant. You don’t want to end up spending hours in front of your computer while someone else answers all your questions and performs all the tasks necessary to make certain that everything runs smoothly.

The popularity and acceptance of virtual assistants has grown exponentially over the last decade. As of 2020, it is estimated that virtual professionals make up 40% of the entire U.S. task force. Today’s use cases for these task-oriented virtual assistants are vast.

Daniel Ramsey is founder and CEO of MyOutDesk, rated No. 1 virtual assistant service by TechRadar. With over 6,000 clients and 700-plus verified five-star reviews, he helps businesses gain indispensable leverage with real estate virtual professionals. To learn more, visit www.myoutdesk.com/services.