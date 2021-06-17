3 Tips for Successfully Working With Your Spouse

So how do couples face the challenges of a personal partnership while also taking on the challenges of working together? Here’s some relationship advice from some of our Fathom team members.

1. Know Your Strengths

Fathom agent Stacy Massar says that “knowing what each partner is good at and enjoys doing really helps when deciding on tasks to be done daily as well as for the long-term plan!” Spouses Keith and Sheila Campbell propose taking a personality test to determine your strengths and weaknesses. At the same time, Kirstine Openshaw suggests hiring a coach to help you both hone your skills and make sure you’re putting them to work most productively.

“Be true to who you each are,” the Campbells continue, “and support each other to help you individually, and collectively, be in the best position possible for success. Clearly define your roles in the business and be specific about who is doing what, and then become very proficient at what you each do.” Along those lines, Rob Fountain emphasizes the importance of “staying in your lane” and letting your spouse do what they are best at, without your micromanaging or interference. Sheri Geyer backs this up by saying, “Give each other the bandwidth to work within your strengths.”

Remember that “both of [you] are allowed to have ‘bad days,’ just preferably not on the same day,” jokes Jackie Killian. Killian goes on to stress the importance of having patience with your spouse as they learn alongside you and strongly recommends having a dedicated family time “with NO work talk after 7:00 p.m.”

2. Build Your Brand

“Imagine working together with your beloved significant other to build not only a successful real estate business but also a recognizable and noteworthy brand!” says Sheri Geyer.

Determining your value proposition and communicating it to your clients is a critical step in building your brand. Share your real estate story in conjunction with your expertise and customer service.

3. Make Good Business Decisions

Running a business with your spouse requires the discipline to make good business decisions. That starts with the brokerage you and your spouse choose to work with. Some brokerages are more spouse-friendly than others.

At Fathom Realty, we recognize that spouses share the same home, the same hobbies and often the same bank account—and are genuinely one unit. Therefore, we treat spouses as one person when it comes to the annual fee, transaction fees and cap rate. Fathom Realty is one of just a handful of real estate companies that offers a Spouse Plan.

“The couple that caps together, stays together,” says Killian.

