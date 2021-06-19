Real Living Launches Diversity Award, Announces First Recipient

Real Living Real Estate recently announced that Jordan Baris, REALTORS® Real Living has been named the first recipient of the Real Living Jordan Baris Award for Diversity and Inclusion, which recognizes significant achievements made by Real Living Real Estate franchisees toward developing a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization.

In presenting the award at the conclusion of the Real Living network’s National Virtual Convention, CEO Allan Dalton announced, “It is not coincidental but deliberate and purposeful that the first Real Living network member to receive this important acclaim, Jordan Baris, REALTORS® Real Living, is also the company for which the annual award is and will continue to be, so named.”

According to Dalton, diversity and inclusion are paramount issues to the brand.

“Our recent virtual convention, Real Living On Demand, represented a mosaic of all backgrounds, which only enhances our knowledge and the importance of diversity and inclusion. One of our most highly rated sessions was on how vital diversity, equity and inclusion is, which was hosted by our chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Teresa Palacios Smith,” Dalton tells RISMedia. “This highly rated event validated further the relevance and timeliness of issues surrounding social justice and fair housing, which I find most encouraging.”

The yearly award, according to Dalton, will “take the concept of diversity and inclusion from the theoretical and begin to measure, monitor, celebrate and honor observance of these sacred principles in practical and everyday terms.”

The company stated Jordan Baris, the founder of Jordan Baris, Inc. REALTORS®, who passed away last year, was a notable, remarkable and most assertive example of advocacy for social justice and fair housing practices for more than 50 years. The award honors this recognition.

Palacios Smith, as a part of her presentation, also announced the award in the presence of Ken Baris, the son of Jordan Baris and the company’s present-day CEO.

“I have the privilege of working with much of the industry and Jordan Baris, REALTORS® Real Living is one of the most committed real estate organizations to the practice of fair housing,” she said. “Mr. Jordan Baris was an industry-wide acknowledged champion of diversity and inclusion, creating an organization dedicated to fair and equal treatment and respect for all others.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Real Living, who has known both Jordan and Ken Baris for many years, stated, “Both Jordan and Ken Baris represent the best in integrity and values and have not only enhanced our industry’s professionalism, but also humanity.”

Ken Baris in accepting the award commented, “My Dad was way ahead of his time and recognized the importance of diversity and inclusion, acting on it without hesitation over half a century ago from when he began in real estate.

“He impressed this upon me and so many others with his actions of always doing the right thing. My family and I and our company are deeply touched by this most appreciated and profoundly important and relevant honor and to Allan Dalton and Teresa Palacios Smith recognizing the actions of my genuine and humble father.”

According to Baris, the company has embraced diversity since its founding in 1952.

“We wanted to be a part of an organization that fully embraced diversity rather than simply acknowledging it. Real Living met that and every other aspect of what we felt was needed to be an organization with continued success, growth and full of opportunities for all,” Baris tells RISMedia. “We foster our culture by embracing people and celebrating successes and hitting challenges head-on. Our team is what I consider to be real world with professionals of all ages, backgrounds, cultures, ethnic groups and lifestyles. We and our clients are richer for it.”

For more information, please visit www.realliving.com.