Agent Teams: Drive Results While Maintaining Balance

In busy times, it is challenging to know exactly how to juggle everything agent teams need to do. Current clients, prospective clients, administrative work and our personal lives all compete for our time, and teams everywhere wonder how to strike a manageable balance.

The trick for most teams is to manage your time on purpose. When you started the year, you probably set goals for yourself and then planned activities to help reach those goals. Looking back at what you planned, are you still doing those activities consistently now, when you are busy? Or are you setting some of those activities aside because you don’t have time?

It is imperative, especially when business is booming, to ensure you are staying balanced and addressing all the important activities in your business and personal lives. You can accomplish this is 30 minutes or less by reviewing your schedule and activities as follows:

Review Your business plan. What are the core activities you planned to do consistently so your business is successful this year? Are you still doing them? Look for the activities—especially ones related to prospecting—that may be slipping through the cracks.

Adjust. Markets and other things in your life change, so maybe a strategy that you thought you’d follow didn’t work or isn’t working for you now. That’s fine; adjust on purpose and don’t let that time and effort go unreplaced.

Make yourself accountable. Meet with or report back to someone else at least weekly about the activities most important to your success. Note that I said activities, not just results. An accountability partner like your manager, another agent on your team or a real estate coach will help keep you on track with no matter how busy you are with urgent demands.



Use your time valuably. If current business and prospecting are overwhelming you, get help! Sacrificing prospecting or your family or your health at all costs is not the way to best balance your time to get your work done. Find help for non-dollar-producing activities like paperwork, inspections, etc. so that your work time is used in the most valuable way possible.

Protect your personal time. “Emergencies” are usually not emergencies—we often just treat them that way. Define your own boundaries and honor the time that you dedicate to whatever else is important to you. This is not only positive for your personal life, but it is also smart business; you will serve yourself and your clients better by avoiding burnout and purposefully being engaged in each of your activities in their appropriate times.

Review, adjust, execute and be accountable. This will help you balance your work and personal lives on purpose, and will lead to continued success in all areas!

