Industry Powerhouses Talk Markets, Productivity, Leadership

By RISMedia Staff

If you haven’t tuned into our RealEdge podcast yet, head over to rismedia.com/podcasts/ to hear from the industry’s best and brightest on all things real estate. From productivity and business building strategies to leadership skills and competitive advantages, you’ll garner insights that will set your business up for success.

Here’s just a few of the guest speakers we’ve had on RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast:

– Lennox Scott, CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate
– Pam Liebman, CEO, Corcoran Group
– Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
– Marki Lemons-Ryhal, Social Media Strategist
– And many more!

Interested in participating in our podcast series or want to hear about a particular topic? Email maria@rismedia.com for more information.

