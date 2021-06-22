Providing Clients With a Concierge Experience That’s Second to None

Curbio Delivers New Approach to Pre-Sale or Pre-Move-In Home Improvement

When you run a real estate business, you’ve got to stay up to date with advancements, lean on technology and align with digital platforms that fit seamlessly and dynamically within your brand space.

That quite concisely sums up the motivation behind REALTOR® David Silvas’ decision to team up with Curbio—the all-in-one home improvement company for real estate agents—to craft a concierge experience for his clients in order to give his boutique brokerage (Private Office Real Estate in Century City, California) a distinct competitive edge.

Curbio makes home improvement hassle-free, so REALTORS® and their clients get to closing quickly. From inspection repairs to extensive remodels, their streamlined approach offers a fast and proven process to repair and update homes before they go on the market—while deferring all payment until closing.

Since shedding a brick-and-mortar space and going exclusively virtual last October, Silvas purposefully wants to remain petite. “We want to give our clients that one-on-one, white-glove experience,” he says. “As soon as you start getting bigger, that’s lost.”

With his expertise in historic architecture and luxury real estate, as well as his ability to serve buyers and sellers globally, Silvas knows that individual, catered client service is expected. And, as far as he’s concerned, this is simply the way things should be done.

In his quest for a company that would help him provide this level of service, Silvas found Curbio.

“I had a need for their services early on and reached out,” says Silvas. “We had a Curbio representative in the home within a week, and within two, we had a contractor out there.”

Coordinating with his dedicated project manager and the rest of the Curbio team through the Curbio app was not only easy and seamless, but it also provided Silvas the opportunity to check in on the project’s progress in real time, without ever having to go on-site.

“There are so many clients who fall in love with a property but move onto others because they don’t want to put up the money to make improvements when the sale is done. We’re now able to give them the house they love with renovations already done to make it perfect,” says Silvas, whose first Curbio project was a penthouse in West Los Angeles.

Thanks to Curbio, Silvas was able to bump the listing price from $700,000 to $785,000—and ultimately sell for $810,000. Better yet, as a result of the transformative work that was done, he locked in a buyer in just four days and closed within 15 days of being under contract.

With clients absolved from adding on an FHA or construction loan, Curbio simply gets paid for its work at the closing table from the proceeds of the sale, making pre-sale home improvements accessible to all homeowners.

“Buyers are so discerning right now that they want to walk into a home that is effectively already done just the way they want it,” explains Silvas. “The days of putting your own touches on a home after the sale are over. That’s why staging is so important.”

And Curbio has that covered, too.

“Any house can be staged with the cost built right into the back-end,” says Silvas, who has nothing but good things to say about the partnership.

With no limit on project size, thousands of agents from the most trusted brokerages nationwide depend on Curbio to get the work done fast and to their standard. “Curbio’s professionalism is fantastic. They truly become part of the team, and the client experience with them is great, as the client never feels out of the loop.”

Working with Curbio has also given Silvas back his time to focus on moving real estate, as he no longer needs to obtain dozens of quotes, chase down contractors or hand project management tasks off to an assistant.

“We maintain control,” concludes Silvas, “but at the same time, we shed the most time-consuming aspects of oversight and micro-managing because Curbio handles it.”

From proposal to punch list, Curbio’s simplified, tech-enabled approach allows them to begin projects immediately and get them done 65% faster than the general contractor with zero risk to their transactions. Plus, Curbio’d homes sell twice as fast as other homes on the market for at least 25% more. Level up and streamline your seller services.

Visit curbio.com to get started with your free, same-day estimate today.