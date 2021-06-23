Window to the Law: New Rules Expand Options for Drone Photography

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



Updated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules expand the legal operational capabilities of drones and provide flexibility for operators who use them in their businesses, including real estate professionals. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to learn about these new rules and get tips for contracting with a drone photographer.

Watch the video here.