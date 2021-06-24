Mortgage Rates Begin Gradual Rise

Mortgage rates increased, now registering 3.02% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac.

– 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage: Averaged 3.02% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending June 24, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 2.93%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.13%.

– 15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage: Averaged 2.34% with an average 0.7 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.24%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.59%.

– 5-Year Treasury-Indexed Hybrid Adjustable-Rate Mortgage (ARM): Averaged 2.53% with an average 0.3 point, up slightly from last week when it averaged 2.52%. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.08%.

“Mortgage rates have risen above 3% for the first time in ten weeks,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “As the economy progresses and inflation remains elevated, we expect that rates will continue to gradually rise in the second half of the year. For those homeowners who have not yet refinanced—and there remain many borrowers who could benefit from doing so—now is the time.”