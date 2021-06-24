NAR and Food Recovery Network Join Fight Against Hunger

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and Food Recovery Network have partnered once again to combat hunger. The announcement came during the association’s 2021 RPAC President’s Circle Conference.

NAR committed to ensuring a series of upcoming events and meetings are Food Recovery Verified—a Food Recovery Network program that recognizes food businesses and events for recovering surplus food and donating it to hunger-fighting non-profits.

As part of its collaboration with FRN, a national non-profit committed to fighting food waste and hunger through food recovery, NAR will encourage the 1,200 state and local REALTOR® associations across the country to participate and multiply the effort.

“REALTORS® regularly serve and give back to their communities because it’s the right thing to do and the collective impact is immeasurable,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “During the pandemic, we witnessed a surge in food insecurity and the basic need for food is greater than ever. As we transition back to hosting in-person events across the country, we hope that our actions will spark others to get involved and address hunger through food recovery wherever they live and work.”

NAR’s partnership with FRN and its affiliates has, to date, recovered 4.9 million pounds of food, equivalent to 4.1 million meals donated and 4.2 million pounds of CO2 emissions prevented since 2011.

“Partnerships like the one we have with NAR are critical to helping us change the culture from wasting food to recovering food because they have the ability to reach millions of members who can, in turn, begin to do the right thing with their surplus food and help their communities at the same time,” said FRN Executive Director Regina Anderson.

