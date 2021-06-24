One-Minute Mailing Labels Lesson

For REALTORS®, mailing labels or mailing lists play a crucial role in prospecting outreach in competitive markets. You can create them or export owner information from your RPR search results. These ready-to-print mailing labels are perfect for farming, prospecting or direct mail marketing within custom geographies. Watch below to see how to create mailing labels in one minute:

With RPR, you can produce up to 2,000 mailing labels per month—free!

Conduct an area search, then use filters to narrow it down or use a previously saved area, such as a farm area

Sort your results using the “List View” and click “Mailing Labels” once you have the right number of addresses

A pop-up window appears; then choose your label type or a .CSV file

Hit “print” and remember, you have 2,000 EACH MONTH to use

Watch this one-minute video to see all of the above in action.

Content Square 1.

For more information, visit NARRPR.com.