Raking in Real Estate Leads With SEO

Real Estate Webmasters Helps Canadian Real Estate Professional Drum up Real Estate Leads

Justin Havre has always believed in the power of a robust digital presence, even before he became team leader of the award-winning Justin Havre & Associates team with RE/MAX First in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Since launching his career in 2005, Havre has prioritized building a portfolio of high-quality websites—which he refers to as digital assets—to drum up business.

“I recognized that one of the challenges for real estate was—and still is—to have leads and opportunities to do business. So from the very beginning of my career, I started reinvesting a portion of my commissions back into my business,” Havre says.

Part of that investment went into establishing a custom website that would get in front of as many eyes as possible.

“I knew I wanted to have a web presence,” Havre says. “In 2007, I was doing a lot of research on which platform to invest in to build a website and SEO because, to me, having a website that would rank high in Google was extremely important.”

He was right, and his investment into increasing his brand’s digital visibility has paid off—and hasn’t let up.

In fact, three years after setting up his online portfolio, Havre was recognized as the top-producing agent at the independent brokerage where he had started his career.

That success eventually led him to start Justin Havre & Associates in 2010. The team has continued to accumulate accolades throughout the years, which Havre attributes to his flourishing digital footprint.

“With the lead volume that I had at the time, I had enough to support 100-plus agents,” Havre says. “I went home and hired my very first administrator and we started building out a system, and from December 2012 to January 2013, we went from six agents to 28 agents. We didn’t have lead assignment systems or anything like that, so in January 2013, we generated almost 4,200 leads organically.”

Havre’s team has continued to grow in production and size since then. The company, which employs 65 agents and 16 staff members, received further praise—and hit additional milestones—following their move to RE/MAX First in 2014.

Havre admits that his portfolio of digital assets, which includes a dozen high-performing websites, has been essential to his continued success. At the heart of it all? Leading technology provider Real Estate Webmasters.

“Real Estate Webmasters has played a critical role, being one of the key vendors that we use to generate leads and opportunities for our agents and, at the same time, provide exposure for our sellers,” says Havre.

That’s thanks in large part to Real Estate Webmasters’ expertise in developing platforms that are SEO-friendly to drive traffic to Havre’s websites. With hundreds of thousands of web visitors monthly across several of his websites, Havre has continued to sing Real Estate Webmasters’ praises.

“If you want to customize your website to whatever your imagination is, they can do it,” Havre says. “When you are designing websites from scratch, it can be a very complex process, but at the end of the day, you know the result is going to be one of the best websites out there in the marketplace because Real Estate Webmasters has that reputation for being one of the top vendors in this space.”

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.

