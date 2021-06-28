NAR Announces 20th Anniversary REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation Campaign

In the immediate aftermath of Sept.11, 2001, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® created the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation (RRF), advocating for those impacted by a terrorist attack or natural disaster and ensuring they do not become homeless.

As the nation marks two decades since 9/11, RRF is commemorating its 20thÂ anniversary by launchingÂ “Hope Rising,” a campaign designed to ensure the foundation can respond to disasters as quickly and effectively as possible.

REALTORSÂ®Â raised $8.4 million within 100 days of the attacks, and in the years since have raised and disbursed tens of millions in additional funds to the victims of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other disasters.

Content Square 1.

“Today, almost 20 years after its founding, the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation continues to respond to the nation’s biggest disasters, ensuring Americans have a roof over their heads and a place they can call home even in the worst of times,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a REALTORÂ®Â from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International. “RRF embodies a history of giving back and a future of paying it forward, and as it is called upon to respond to natural disasters with increasing frequency, the role it plays becomes even more critical.”

With major natural disasters in the U.S. becoming more common, RRF has been forced to intensify its focus on sustainability for the years ahead, particularly as it is currently distributing funds almost as quickly as they are received.Â “Hope Rising”Â is part of a deliberate effort to better position RRF for the next 20 years, formally shifting its fundraising efforts to a more proactive model.

When a major disaster occurs, RRF mobilizes its outreach efforts and turns to NAR members and other constituents for support. New goals set as part ofÂ “Hope Rising”Â will help maximize the impact the foundation can have on communities and people in need by ensuring it has the resources it needs to respond to any disaster at a moment’s notice.

Content Square 2.

“As we commemorate the RRF’s 20thÂ anniversary, we have a bold vision to ‘never say no’ to a victim in need,” said RRF President Michael Ford, who noted the foundation has already raised more than $4 million of its $8.5 million campaign goal. “The goal of our 20thÂ Anniversary Campaign is to ensure that we are able to immediately respond and protect people in a time of need, and I’m confident that we’ll be successful.”

realtor.comÂ®, which is a Founders Club-level supporter of the foundation’s 20thÂ Anniversary Campaign, was RRF’s first corporateÂ investor in the real estate industry.

“AtÂ realtor.comÂ®, home means everything,” said its CMO Mickey Neuberger. “Recent natural disasters in America underscore the need to help communities and homeowners get back on their feet after these life-changing events, and we are proud to stand with NAR, its members and the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing people home.”

Content Square 3.

With 100% of its administrative costs covered by NAR, every dollar donated to RRF goes directly to disaster relief efforts. To date, funds have been used in response to some 105 events across 40 U.S. states and territories, helping 17,000 families with housing-related financial assistance along the way.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

