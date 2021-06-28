What to Do for Your Valued Real Estate Team Members

How to Boost Productivity and Retention While Your Team Is at Their Busiest



In busy times, it is challenging to know exactly how to juggle everything that you need to do. Current clients, prospective clients, administrative work and our personal lives all compete for our time, and agents everywhere wonder how to strike a manageable balance.

The trick for most agents is to manage your time on purpose. When you started the year, you probably set goals for yourself and then planned activities to help you reach those goals. Looking back at what you planned, are you still doing those activities consistently now—when you are busy—or are you setting some of those activities aside because you don’t have time?

It is imperative, especially when business is booming, to ensure you are staying balanced and addressing all the important activities in your business and personal lives. You can accomplish this is 30 minutes or less by reviewing your schedule and activities as follows:

Content Square 1.

Do Your Part: To keep your agents selling productively, make sure that your support systems are firing on all cylinders. Whatever services you provide to your agents—marketing, sales support, admin or other—ensure that everything is working properly so that your team’s efforts are not derailed by unnecessary service lapses, complaints, etc.

Stay in Touch: Don’t take your team’s activities or production for granted; reach out personally to congratulate, inspire, support or do whatever else each individual team member needs to keep going and be their best. Ask about what they are doing and let them know what you are doing for them both openly and behind the scenes to make their business better. These connections, especially in busy times, are pivotal to cementing your relationships with team members.

Acknowledge and Support: Publicly acknowledge your team’s success and celebrate their “big wins.” Also, find time soon for an out-of-office group activity. Especially in busy times, it is important for your agents’ sanity and for your team’s cohesiveness to enjoy an activity together away from work. Have a picnic, go to a ballgame or host a happy hour or dinner—just do something to ease the stress and keep your team happy.



Do One More Thing: After you have covered all your bases, individually ask each of your team members one more thing: “Is there any other single thing that I can do for you and your business?” Finding out one concrete way that you can help them—and then doing it—will pay huge dividends in earning and keeping your team members’ loyalty.

Content Square 2.

It’s always easy in the beginning and end of the year to set goals and review production, but the busy times are when the best team leaders reinforce their value, elevate agent production, and increase loyalty for long-term retention. Take the steps above now to do that for your team while they need it the most!

To learn how a custom coaching platform branded to your team, including exclusive live team coaching sessions, can increase recruiting, retention and sales, click here to schedule a call and demonstration!



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now offers her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.