How to Care for Your Home’s Brick Exterior

A house with a brick exterior is attractive, energy efficient and requires minimal maintenance. You should clean your home’s brick surfaces at least once a year and look for any signs of a problem. You may be able to handle some common issues yourself, but you may have to hire a contractor to deal with other problems.

Check the Bricks and Mortar Holding Them Together

When you conduct an annual inspection of your home’s brick exterior, pay close attention to the condition of the bricks and the mortar between them. Over time, rain can gradually damage mortar. If that happens, water can penetrate spaces between bricks, which can lead to serious problems.

If you find evidence of damage, you may be able to make repairs yourself. If a brick is damaged or mortar is crumbling, you can use a chisel to remove the mortar, clean the area, then add a fresh layer of mortar and put the brick back in its original position if it’s still in good condition, or opt to replace it with a new one. Be sure to remove all the damaged mortar before applying a new layer.

Look for Problems Associated With Moisture

If water penetrates brick, that can lead to the growth of salt crystals, which may resemble a chalky substance on the surface of the bricks. You may be able to remove salt with a stiff brush, but in some cases, you may need to use a chemical solution.

If one or more sides of your house get little sunlight, you may find moss, mold or mildew. Spray those areas with water, then use a bristled brush and a solution of a gallon of water and a cup of bleach to clean the brick.

Make Sure Moisture Can Escape

A weep hole is a small hole in a brick wall, usually located near the bottom, that lets moisture inside the wall escape. If a weep hole is clogged, that can lead to water damage. When you inspect your home’s brick exterior, locate the weep holes and make sure they’re clear.

Hire a Contractor If Your Home Needs Major Repairs

If you’re concerned that your house has already suffered serious water damage, have a contractor conduct an inspection and make repairs. It may be necessary to replace bricks and/or mortar in a sizable area. An experienced contractor will have the training and experience to do the job right and will be able to make the section that was repaired closely match the rest of the house.