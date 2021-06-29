Invest In Your Future: Education Shows Up in Your Profits

RISMedia proudly announces that registration is now open for our Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®.

Join us virtually on Sept. 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Invest in your future through education today.

This full-day virtual event will feature more than 75 of the industry’s most dynamic brokerage executives, leading coaches and top agents, including:

– Stephanie Anton, Senior Vice President of Corcoran Franchise, Corcoran Group

– Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

– Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

– Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

– Tommy Choi, Co-Founder, Weinberg Choi Residential

– Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Larry Flick V, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group

– Sherri Johnson, National Real Estate Coach, Speaker, Consultant, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

– Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner & CEO, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

– Prem Luthra, CEO, Elm Street Technology

– Matthew O’Connor, COO, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

– Joseph Skousen, Founder & President, Inside Real Estate

– Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy

– Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist & Senior Vice President, Research, National Association of REALTORS®

– And more!

The 2021 CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange will include two separate tracks for brokers and agents. These sessions will offer hands-on strategies for ensuring success through 2021 and heading into 2022.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the 20-plus sessions and topics that will be covered:

Broker Track

– Assessing the Competition: How Real Is the Threat?

– Evaluating the Trends: Experts Discuss the Industry’s Future

– Revving Up Revenue: New Ways to Increase Profitability

Agent Track

– How to Expand & Engage Your Sphere of Influence

– Building (and Sticking to!) a Strong Business Plan for 2022

– Successful Strategies for Today’s Team Leaders

Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange 2021 Sponsors

Diamond Sponsors

Buffini & Company

National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR® Development

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Platinum Sponsors

Elm Street Technology

Inside Real Estate

Master Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Homes.com

Lone Wolf Technologies

Host Sponsors

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Rocket Mortgage

ShelterZoom

Event Sponsors

David Knox Real Estate Training

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Sherri Johnson

