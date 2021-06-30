Real Estate Lead Generation Plan: Summer Edition

It’s no secret that in real estate, summer can lead to a bit of a slump, even in a crazy market like this one. The weather is warm, the kids are done with school and the pool seems to just keep calling your name—and many potential buyers and sellers are in the same boat.

As a self-employed professional, you’ll want to keep your real estate lead generation efforts going, even during these slow summer months. But that doesn’t mean it has to be all work and no play! Use the season to have some fun in the sun while also generating leads.

Lead Generation Plan Must-Haves

The first thing you’ll need is a plan for real estate lead generation that’s focused on relational activities, so anything that gets you in contact with clients. Successful plans must contain the following:

– Reason to call: This is why you might call the client.

– Reason to write: The topic of a personal note.

– Client appreciation gift idea: Drop off on a client’s doorstep as a thank you for their business.

– Client appreciation party: A gathering to celebrate your favorite clients.

Many of these activities can be completed while complementing the season you’re in in. This will allow you to enjoy the summer while also staying in contact with your best clients, ultimately paving the way for referrals.

Your Summer Plan

Once you know what a successful lead generation plan should include, it’s time to get creative and customize it to the month. Here is a summer plan to inspire your own:

Reason to Call: Ask about any exciting summer break plans.

Use the call to confirm attendance at your client party.

Reason to Write: Wish them a happy summer!

Thank clients for their business and remind them that you are never too busy for their referrals.



Appreciation Gift Idea: Summer BBQ Essentials

Three-pack of ketchup, mustard and relish with a tag reminding the client you appreciate “grilling up” great referrals.

Client Appreciation Party: BBQ Bash

Invite clients to your backyard or local park for a grill out. Have them bring their families. Provide games, great food and s’mores.



By keeping in touch with clients in these festive ways, you are staying top of mind, securing your place as their go-to agent for any family member looking to move.

Real estate coaches who specialize in relationships are great resources to guide you in this work. At Buffini & Company, our certified real estate coaches help agents create a custom plan that focuses on generating leads and building relationships while enjoying the season.

With a coach by your side, you’ll always stay on top of lead generation! Sign up for a free business consultation to see how One2One Coaching™ can benefit your business.