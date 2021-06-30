Should You Hang Blackout Curtains in Your Home?

If you’re frustrated by the amount of light in your home and having trouble sleeping, or if your house gets hot and your utility bills skyrocket in the summer, blackout curtains can help. While many homeowners find them beneficial, others have experienced problems. Weigh the pros and cons to figure out if blackout curtains are right for your home.

Reduce the Amount of Light in Your House

It can be hard to sleep with sunlight streaming in through your windows. It can also be difficult to get a good night’s rest if you live in an urban area where businesses have signs illuminated 24 hours a day.

If you have had trouble sleeping due to light in your bedroom, installing blackout curtains may be the solution. Blackout curtains can significantly reduce or virtually eliminate light from your bedroom so you can get some peaceful slumber.

Lower Your Utility Costs

If your house has windows in locations that cause rooms to heat up in the summer, you may find that your electricity bills go through the roof every year when the weather turns warmer. In that case, blackout curtains may help. By blocking out sunlight and keeping your house from becoming unbearably hot, blackout curtains can let you rely less on your air conditioner and save you money.

Blackout curtains can also help in the winter. A significant amount of heat is lost through windows. With blackout curtains covering windows, you’ll be able to cut down on heat loss, use your furnace less and keep your heating bills down.

Block Out Noise

If you live on a busy street, you may be frustrated by noise when you’re trying to sleep or work at home. Although blackout curtains are designed to block out light, they can also reduce the amount of outside noise that can be heard in your house and give you some much needed peace and quiet.

Protect Your Home and Belongings From Sun Damage

Sunlight can cause hardwood floors, carpet, furniture, antiques and artwork to fade. Blackout curtains can block out the sun’s UV rays and prevent damage to your house and furnishings, helping them last longer.

Consider the Downsides of Blackout Curtains

While many people find that blackout curtains help them sleep better, some discover that it’s hard to wake up in a darkened room. Without cues from the sun, you may lose the ability to sense what time of day it is, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm.

Using blackout curtains to control the temperature in your house may affect your mental health. Lack of sunlight can contribute to seasonal depression. If you decide to get blackout curtains, make sure that you take opportunities to spend time outdoors every day.