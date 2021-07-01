3 Tips to Maximize Space in a Small Bedroom

Just because a bedroom is on the small side doesn’t mean it can’t pack a powerful design punch and provide an efficient use of space. It’s all in the organization! Here are three great organizing tips for small bedrooms:

1. Think Multipurpose Storage Space

To keep a small bedroom organized, consider a captain’s bed with built-in drawers at the base, or invest in under-bed boxes. Make sure bedside tables have plenty of drawers; and consider placing a trunk that doubles as seating at the foot of the bed.

2. Think Vertically

Use decorative hooks to hang jackets, hats and scarves. Think vertically when it comes to closet space, too. Hang a vertical shoe holder on your closet door to efficiently store your footwear. Wall-mounted lamps will also help free up space in your bedroom.

3. Opt for Small Furniture

Many retailers offer “apartment-sized” beds and dressers that are specifically designed for smaller spaces. A small, decorative wooden chair or ottoman can provide just the right amount of seating space, too.