Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty Reopens Ritz-Carlton Centers

The two Ritz-Carlton sales centers in the Naples area—The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples—are now open for business, according to the company.

“Our continuing partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples and the standards of the brand reflects our commitment to both visitors and residents. Our full-service real estate sales offices emphasize our continued commitment to providing superior support and resources to our sales professionals, our community and our customers with all of our Family of Services: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Florida Title & Guarantee Agency, and HomeServices Insurance,” said Rei L. Mesa, president and C.E.O., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Florida Realty, in a statement.

“It is a pleasure and privilege to partner with The Ritz-Carlton staff. Our presence at these two highly respected luxury resorts represents Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s ongoing growth strategy in the Naples area market,” said Shawn Strodoski, regional vice president, BHHS Florida Realty, in a statement.

Strodoski oversees The Ritz-Carlton relationship along with two Naples BHHS Florida Realty managing brokers, Sherry Stein and Marilyn Barnes.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsfloridarealty.com.