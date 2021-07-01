Get Your Yard Summer-Ready

If you’re getting ready to enjoy a great summer in your backyard, be sure to follow this to-do list from loveyourlandscape.org to help ensure a vibrant, healthy yard all season long:

1. Inspect Trees and Shrubs

Identify any broken branches. Prune as necessary and call in a professional when needed.

2. Test Your Soil

Every few years, you should have your soil tested to make sure it has the proper pH balance and mix of nutrients.

3. Fertilize Your Lawn

Make sure you’re fertilizing your lawn at the optimal time. While some grass requires fertilizer in the spring, other varieties benefit from June or fall fertilization. Slow- or controlled-release fertilizers are usually the best options.

4. Fertilize Trees and Shrubs

A slow-release fertilizer applied just before mulching is the best option for trees and shrubs.

5. Add a Layer of Fresh Mulch

Place one inch of mulch in plant beds and around trees. Mulch helps retain moisture for plants and keeps roots cool in summer.

6. Inspect Your Sprinklers

If you have an irrigation system, be sure to turn it on and test it. If any sprinkler heads need to be replaced or repaired, take care of it before the weather gets too hot.