Items to Avoid Cleaning With Vinegar

There are certain things throughout your home that you should never clean with vinegar. Keep this handy list in mind before you damage a beloved item.

Your Clothes Iron

The acidic nature of vinegar can eat away at the protective coating within the iron’s water chamber.

Stone Countertops

The acid will ‘scar’ and dull natural stone countertops, such as marble and limestone, making them lose their shine. Vinegar can also break down the sealant on durable stones such as granite.

Electronic Screens

Vinegar can damage a computer, mobile phone, tablet or television screen’s anti-glare properties and make touch screens less responsive.

Wood Floors

Never use vinegar on your wood floors, as it can dissolve the finish, leaving behind a cloudy, dull or scratched surface, and even void a manufacturer’s warranty.

Stainless Steel

The acid in the vinegar can quickly corrode and rust the metal finish on your stainless steel appliances.