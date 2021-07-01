Trendy Designs for Your Outdoor Living Space

Here are some of the hottest trends that are bringing outdoor living to a whole new level.

Outdoor Kitchens

You can choose to simply add a grill and pizza oven to supplement your indoor kitchen, or go the full gamut and create a satellite kitchen outside, complete with a fridge, sink and cooking-prep space.

Edible Gardens

Some edible garden trends include immunity gardens, which are packed with Vitamin C-rich tomatoes, and “meatless Monday” gardens, which are filled with hearty vegetables and designed to grow an array of spices.

Privacy Structures

Add a tilting umbrella or a strategically planted border of tall grasses, or install overhead structures from which you can hang drapery. Creating a private area outdoors creates the perfect spot for working, yoga or an intimate meal.

Social Front Yards

Bringing a welcoming social element to our front yards helps foster the sense of community. This can be as simple as adding a small bistro table set, bench or a pair of adirondack chairs.