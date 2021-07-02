Expand Your Sphere With Hobbies

Hobbies are an excellent way for real estate agents to take a break and de-stress after a long work week, but they can also yield some positive results in lead generation.

From leveraging online and offline relationships to participating in community events, agents can expand their sphere of influence while enjoying their favorite activities.

While the below are just a few tips, keep in mind that your hobby should still be a source of enjoyment and deviation from the monotony of work.

Lean on Buddy-Referrals

Part of enjoying hobbies is finding communities that share the same interests. If you are part of a regular group, chances are you have a few people willing to refer you to a friend or coworker.

If you are connecting with people over your mutual hobby, take time to nurture those relationships. As that friendship grows, pay attention to any cues signaling they may know someone who is interested in entering the market. If they know someone, offer up your card or contact information and ask your buddy to mention or introduce you to the prospective client.

Network at Social Outings

From book clubs to gardening groups, enjoying your hobby in a group setting can help create many opportunities and conversations that could lead to new business.

Keep in mind that these social gatherings are meant for the shared enjoyment of your hobby, so don’t force the conversations into business. Instead, let things flow organically as you and your fellow hobbyists talk about the latest news. If you hear anyone express interest in selling or buying, make a mental note and catch up with that person after the outing.

Leverage Online Groups

Using social media groups is a great way to find people that enjoy the same hobbies you do. Those same connections you make online can be potential leads if you’re willing to nurture those relationships.

Find time to connect with different people and groups online that enjoy the same weekend activities as you. As you get a feel for the people interested in entering the market, start incorporating them into your sphere of influence.

Participate in Events

The great thing about having a sport as a hobby is there are plenty of competitive and community events you can participate in.

Local fundraisers and charity events like golf tournaments or marathons are a great way to get your name out there among a larger community of people, presenting opportunities to network and increasing your sphere of influence.