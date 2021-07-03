Newsmaker Spotlight: Why Jorge Guerra Believes in the Power of Video and Digital Media

As CEO of Real Estate Sales Force (RESF), Jorge Guerra leverages video technology and developed virtual training sessions and seminars to connect with employees and potential clients during the pandemic, which allowed his firm to continue serving clients and keep agents safe throughout 2020.

Here, Guerra discusses what it means to be an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker—individuals recognized for their positive contributions to the real estate industry—and how embracing a virtual environment can take any marketing strategy to the next level.

You were named in the Trailblazer category for our 2021 Newsmakers. What does that mean to you?

Jorge Guerra: It was a huge honor. I’m a first-generation American here in Miami with Cuban immigrant parents who came here with nothing. To be here in South Florida, one of the most competitive real estate markets of all time, and be named anything, to be honest, is an honor.

Pivoting to a more virtual space was an imperative over the past year. What did you learn from leaning into a new way of doing business?

JG: I’ve learned some great lessons, but particularly this Zoom environment has changed that game. One of the things that made RESF different is that we recorded every single one of our listings.

We really didn’t miss a beat as we came into the pandemic.

One significant shift is the listing presentation and how that has changed in the past six or seven months. This digital environment has created a superpower in a listing presentation. By leveraging technology today, I can utilize my subcontractors and experts in a way that wasn’t available before.

As digital tech and social media become more ubiquitous in real estate, what is RESF doing to stay ahead?

JG: We’ve doubled down on video. Our ability to show real estate anywhere from the palm of our hand to our iPads and computers will stick around and needs perfecting. We are also staying ahead of the curve by offering new and innovative training developed for our agents.

What digital trends do you see happening in the industry among agents and brokerages?

JG: The industry’s future is a hybrid of a physical brick-and-mortar shell and an online community hub. We use a program called Workplace, which allows me to give the same value that I have in my office in a virtual space.

From a marketing perspective, the internet has allowed me to build a reputation much faster than traditional means. I think agents understand that and will be much more innovative when it comes to marketing online. They will realize that consumers prefer to communicate that way, and their messaging and marketing will go in that direction.

What tactics can an agent or broker employ to become more digitally savvy and appealing within the marketplace?

JG: First and foremost, look around the marketplace and identify the leaders in that section. After that, create a corporate identity for logo branding and look at an editorial calendar to see what is going out throughout the year.

If you have a budget, hire someone to curate content throughout the year. If you don’t, I’d go to a freelance website and start creating your message. The secret is not necessarily having a hit marketing piece but exercising consistency instead.