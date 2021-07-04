Fathom Holdings Completes Epic Realty Acquisition

Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC has officially acquired Epic Realty, a regional brokerage with more than 350 agents, and based in Meridian, Idaho. Epic is being re-branded under the Fathom name.

“This acquisition clearly demonstrates our ability to add growing and profitable brokerage operations to Fathom,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. “In addition to expanding our footprint organically, we have acquired more than 500 agents in two dynamic and growing markets in the last four months alone. With Epic, we now have the third largest market position in Idaho, solidifying our strategy and objective of occupying the first, second or third spots in the states in which we operate.”

“We now have operations in more than 30 states and are well on our way to meeting our goal of operating in all 50 states, as we methodically and strategically add new markets by identifying excellent leaders and/or acquiring profitable brokerages and teams that exemplify our culture of service and putting agents in charge of their own businesses,” added Harley. “Through our proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent, and our vertically integrated platform that now includes mortgage, title, insurance and SaaS offerings, we plan to continue helping all our agents grow their businesses, while enjoying higher incomes through significant savings on their commissions.”

Epic Co-Founders Chad McCloud and Sheridan Hodson said, “We couldn’t be more excited to join the Fathom family and fly the Fathom flag, which is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s leading brands. With an agent-centric focus, best-in-class technology that makes agents’ jobs easier and more profitable, and related services that make the home-buying and selling process better for consumers, we now have an even better value proposition for our current agents and those we expect to attract, as we continue to grow throughout our great state.”

McCloud and Hodson will manage Fathom’s day-to-day brokerage operations in Idaho. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com