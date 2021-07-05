BHGRE® Expands in Long Island With New Affiliate

Former EXIT Realty Dreams, based in Massapequa, New York, has affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® (BHGRE®). The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties.

Founded in 2016, the boutique brokerage is led by Aret Kayserilioglu and Fred Bollinger, both experienced and accomplished entrepreneurs in various industries including restaurant, retail and real estate.

“Aret and Fred are proven business leaders with an impressive track record over their 10-year partnership. Their affiliation with the BHGRE® brand will help take their business to new heights, complementing their work ethic and commitment to helping their affiliated agents succeed at all levels,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®. “Their focus on delivering client service that exceeds expectations aligns perfectly with the BHGRE® brand’s ‘Expect Better’ promise. We are excited that they have chosen to partner with us to reach their growth goals and find greater success.”

Aret and Fred met during their first year in the real estate industry, learning alongside each other and naturally formed a partnership. Leaning on their prior service industry experience and entrepreneurial mindset, they decided to open their own brokerage with a core focus of delivering superior customer service.

“After operating for many years in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, we wanted a strong partner to help elevate our business. We are excited about the level of differentiation Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® brings as the industry’s only lifestyle real estate brand,” said Kayserilioglu, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties. “Not only can we offer sophisticated tools, technology and platforms for our affiliated agents to enhance their service to clients, but we also reap the benefit of having access to proprietary lifestyle content to make us relevant to consumers 365 days a year.”



With more than 50 affiliated sales associates, the firm is headquartered at 620 Broadway in Massapequa, New York, and serves Southshore Nassau County as well as Suffolk County.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® is a true differentiator that will help us stand out in our market and build immediate trust with consumers,” said Bollinger, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties. “In addition, the brand’s award-winning learning platform will give our affiliated agents the resources needed to help them succeed at every level. Our many years of experience as business owners have taught us that finding the right partner is critical to success. We firmly believe we have found the perfect alliance with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.