FHFA Doubles Down on Fair Lending

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) issued a policy statement on fair lending, communicating FHFA’s commitment to comprehensive fair lending oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

What this means:



These guidelines will provide a foundation for expanding FHFA’s fair lending practices, helping to monitor fair lending laws through information gathering, supervisory examinations and administrative enforcement.

“Illegal discrimination has not and will not be tolerated by FHFA,” said Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson. “FHFA is committed to fair mortgage lending because it ensures that all Americans have equal access to safe, decent and affordable housing. FHFA’s policy statement on fair lending clearly communicates the agency’s fair lending expectations for the regulated entities and outlines the agency’s fair lending oversight and enforcement to ensure compliance with the law.”