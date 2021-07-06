Search
4 Great Home Features for Night Owls

0 comments

Here are some of the best home features to support your late-night lifestyle without disturbing the rest of the family.

Smart Lights

Smart lights that are equipped with motion sensors will illuminate your way as you pass through the house without having to worry about switches.

Private Space

It’s beneficial to have a private space that’s located away from the bedrooms in your home, where you can spend time after everyone has gone to bed.

High-Quality Construction

Make sure your home has thick, insulated interior walls that will limit the transmission of noise and floors that don’t creak.

Blackout Shades

Make sure your bedroom is equipped with true blackout shades that will allow you to get some shut-eye in total darkness long after the sun comes up.

