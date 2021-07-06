Search
Attend NAR’s July Conference Year-Round
NAR PULSE—Join real estate broker, wife, mother, author and speaker, Melanie Gamble, for “Navigating Multiple Offers – How to Prevail in Today’s Wild Market.” This online free session will be held on Wed., July 14 at 12 p.m. CT. Register today!

Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement
Brokers—join us for a free demonstration of the updated C2EX platform July 13, 3:30 p.m. CT! C2EX allows you to monitor your agents’ progress, suggest additional content to review and assign specific tasks to complete.

7 Rapid-Fire Tips From RPR
Watch RPR’s marketing pros run through seven helpful tips in minutes! Make your RPR (Realtors Property Resource®) experience more productive by learning hacks for property searches, mailing labels, adding custom photos and more.

