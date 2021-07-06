Boosting Your Agents’ Success With Buyers

Brokers want their agents to excel at earning new and repeat business, regardless of whether it comes from buyers or sellers. Your in-house training may already assist agents on the listing side of the business, but when it comes to buyers, the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) is helping ABR® designees move the needle.

At REBAC, we believe every buyer deserves the very best in representation services, and that every agent deserves access to resources that help them elevate their services.

One of our most recent achievements in carrying out this work is the launch of a new membership website at abr.realtor. The new site helps us support our members in several significant ways. Here are just a few:

1. Gain and give referrals. Members routinely use our directory to identify ABR® designees for referral opportunities. Consumers also use it to find qualified buyer’s reps to assist them in purchasing a home.

Our new, upgraded directory includes enhanced agent profiles. Users can refine their search results with filters for additional designations and certifications.

In addition to referral opportunities via the membership directory, ABR® designees actively exchange referrals in the ABR® Referrals & Networking Community, an exclusive Facebook group of 9,000-plus members.

2. Stay current on important buyer representation topics. The foundation of our ABR® designation is education. This does not end at the conclusion of the course. We feel it’s our responsibility to provide ongoing, informal training, which is accessible via our new site.

For example, our monthly membership newsletter, “Today’s Buyer’s Rep,” our instructor-led “Real Talk” events and various shared articles keep our members apprised of important topics impacting buyers and provide tips for raising the bar on their buyer representation services.

All of these “watch-and-learn” resources are posted in the Member Center at abr.realtor in formats that are easy to digest, such as a new flipbook option for “Today’s Buyer’s Rep,” with clickable links to related resources.

3. Receive effortless access to dozens of member resources. The new Member Center at abr.realtor makes it extremely easy to find every resource at a glance with thumbnail images organized into intuitive sections.

Quickly locate what you want and discover new and valuable resources such as social media videos, consumer one-sheets, infographics, ABR® sample scripts and more.

In the REBAC Print Shop, ABR® designees can customize brochures, flyers, postcards and many other marketing materials, including the popular (and recently updated) “Homebuyer’s Toolkit,” a 10-step reference guide.

When customizing their marketing materials, ABR® designees can also modify some color schemes and companion photos, so the ABR® brand effectively supplements your brokerage’s brand.

Our new site does an excellent job of explaining the value of the ABR® designation and designation requirements. If your agents have not already earned their ABR® designation, please encourage them to explore all the ways we support their success with buyers at abr.realtor.