Outdoor Features That Will Help Sell Your Home Fast

For decades, the kitchen has been looked at as one of the most desirable features for homebuyers. Some have even walked away from a home because this particular space did not fit their needs. Though having updated appliances and a modern feel inside are still important, outdoor living spaces have become a piece of the home that today’s buyers are putting more of a focus on.

Having a backyard filled with amenities, from a well-thought out irrigation system to a fully equipped kitchen right outside, has quickly become a necessity for sellers to feature.

Smart Irrigation System

Not only is this a great selling feature, but it is also environmentally friendly. With many of today’s buyers coming from the millennial generation, highlighting something that is tech-friendly and sustainable is important. There are many options to choose from, such as a system that can be controlled via bluetooth, as well as some that are solar powered. Highlight this feature in your listing, including the environmental and financial benefits that come along with it.

Pet- and Kid-Friendly Spaces

Another great selling feature when it comes to your outdoor space is having one or more areas dedicated to pets and children. If you have a dog, for example, and have built a dog house in your yard, consider leaving it on the property and adding it to your listing. The same goes for swing sets, playhouses and treehouses. If a buyer has young children, these can be attractive features that can help your listing and your home to stand out from the competition.

Outdoor Kitchen

Of course, not every backyard features a fully equipped kitchen, but if you have one, be sure to highlight it. More people are spending time at home and crave an outdoor living space that checks all of their boxes. Rather than a grill and a simple patio set, today’s buyers are looking for outdoor features for entertainment and relaxation. And what is more relaxing than having everything you need right at your fingertips? Consider adding a small fridge, counter and storage space, a bar cart and even a pizza oven!

Privacy

For many buyers, privacy is a top priority. Whether you have large hedges or a tall fence around your property, be sure to point this out in your listing. For homes in a neighborhood where neighbors are close in proximity, this is especially important. If you do not have a fence or another form of privacy around your property, serious buyers may request this as part of their negotiation, so consider adding this feature before you list your home to avoid major costs later on.

Before putting your home up for sale, consider adding a few of these outdoor features that today’s buyers crave. If you already have one or all of these features, be sure to highlight them in not only your listing images, but the description as well. Talk to your real estate agent about how to best showcase these outdoor add-ons to ensure that your home sells fast!