BHGRE Masiello Group and Acadia Realty Join Forces

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) The Masiello Group and Acadia Realty Group joined forces on July 1 as part of an acquisition agreement.

The Masiello Group has 33 offices in Northern New England, including Ellsworth, Maine. With offices in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor, Maine, Acadia Realty Group brings its roughly 30 experienced agents to The Masiello Group team. In addition, The Masiello Group Ellsworth office will move to the Acadia Ellsworth office, more than doubling the number of agents The Masiello Group has in the Acadia area.

“With the Maine market at a 40 year high and interest in Mount Desert Island stronger than ever, the timing of this move could not be better,” said Steve Shelton, principal of Acadia Realty Group. “Our agency and agents have earned an excellent reputation over the years. Joining The Masiello Group, strengthens our ability to serve our communities.”

“I am excited to be able to join forces with such a talented team of agents,” said Chris Masiello, CEO and president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. “Acadia is one of the most exciting and popular corners of Maine. Our two agencies have a lot of synergies and aligned core values. Combining our two teams of professionals who know the communities and the local market so well strengthens our commitment to servicing our customers.”

