Empower Your Agents to Become Personal Branding Experts

Your agents are the face of your company. The stronger their personal brand is, the more your business will thrive. Many agents get into the business because they’re outgoing and good with people; however, this doesn’t mean they’ll have the skills they need to connect with people online. It’s your job to help them gain those skills and become branding experts.

Every agent out there is hoping to win the attention of online leads. If your agents aren’t masters of digital marketing and personal branding, your brokerage could miss out on countless opportunities. When your agents are equipped with the tools they need to build their online presence, your business will thrive.

The first step toward empowering your agents is to help them build their personal brands. Some real estate brokerages worry about their agents having such strong brands that it overshadows the brand of the company, but smart brokerages know that an agent’s success is the brokerage’s success, so it benefits everyone to help your team members with their personal brands.

There are many tools you can offer your real estate team to help them build their brands. The first is education. This doesn’t mean that you offer a one-time crash course in digital marketing when an agent first joins the team.

While you should offer educational resources such as mentoring, online courses or training events to new employees, these services should continue throughout the time the agent is a part of your team.

The digital landscape is constantly changing. Without ongoing education, your agents could fall behind in the most cutting-edge strategies for spreading brand awareness and attracting clients. To ensure your agents feel truly empowered, be sure to encourage continuous learning.

Another valuable resource to offer your team members is to bring in a professional photographer. High-quality photos go a long way in helping agents build a personal brand that radiates professionalism. When you offer this to your agents, you ensure that every member of your team is making your company look professional.

In addition to photography, there are many tools your agents will need to build their brand and nurture their leads. Tools for email marketing, design and analytics are all essential for becoming master digital marketers, but the cost of these tools can add up for each individual agent.

The more tools you provide your team, the better equipped they’ll be to succeed without cutting into the money they’re taking home.

A strong team is made up of empowered agents. As your agents’ online presence grows and they become personal branding experts, you’ll see your business grow to its full potential.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com, or visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com to learn more.