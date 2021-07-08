How to Care for Carpet If You Have Pets

If you have one or more pets, you probably struggle to keep your home looking and smelling clean. Fur and pet dander can easily cling to carpets. Pets can spread dirt that they bring in from outdoors and leave waste on the floor, plus untrimmed nails can snag on even the shortest carpet fibers. Here are some ways you can prevent damage from your pets to your carpet and keep your home clean.

Vacuum and Clean Carpets Regularly

When you own pets, frequent vacuuming is essential. How often you should vacuum will depend on the number and types of pets you have and how much they shed. Vacuuming once or twice a week may be sufficient, or you may need to vacuum every day to pick up all the hair that your pets shed. Vacuum furniture, too, so dirt and hair don’t get transferred to carpets.

You may want to use a powder that you can sprinkle on carpets before you vacuum. A powder designed especially for pets can help remove pet dander that’s stuck to carpet fibers and get a deeper clean.

Even with frequent vacuuming, your carpets can benefit from an occasional deep cleaning. Steam cleaning can pull up pet dander that’s embedded deep in carpet fibers.

Prevent Messes or Clean Them Up Promptly

The more you can prevent spills and stains, the easier it will be to keep your home clean. If you have a pet that goes outdoors, have them re-enter the house in an area that isn’t carpeted. Train your pet to let you wipe their feet before they go to another part of the house, avoiding tracking in dirt, pollen and other things, like sticks or grass, that you don’t want all over the carpets.

If a pet leaves waste of any kind on a carpet, clean it up as soon as you see it. Use paper towels to absorb moisture, then apply a product that’s designed to remove stains from carpet. Follow the directions on the bottle or can. You may need to let the product sit on the stained area for a few minutes and then remove it in a particular way, by scrubbing with a brush or blotting with a paper towel.

Be sure to brush your pets regularly so their hair doesn’t get shed and wind up all over your carpets. If you have dogs, bathe them regularly or take them to a groomer.

Trim Their Nails

It’s not just dirt and fur that you need to worry about. If your pets have long nails, they can accidentally scratch carpets when they’re running around and playing. They may also scratch carpets intentionally to try to shorten their nails.

Trim their claws on a regular basis. If they get agitated, consider scheduling appointments with a groomer or veterinarian who is accustomed to working with anxious pets and knows how to keep them calm.