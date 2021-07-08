Top Laundry Tips for Your Workout Clothes

Your workout clothes may serve you well, but there’s no doubt that they require extra care. Laundering workout clothes may seem simple, but if you aren’t doing it properly, you could be damaging your favorite pair of yoga pants or simply preventing your stinky clothes from getting truly clean. Make sure your workout clothes last a long time and smell as fresh as new with these laundry tips.

Wash in Cold Water

A smelly and sweaty article of clothing may make you feel the need to set your washing machine to the hottest setting possible, but this is surprisingly not advisable. Since activewear is often made of synthetic fabrics, you risk damaging the elasticity of your stretchy textiles. This can cause wear to the clothes over time, or it can immediately shrink the items on the first wash.

Air Dry Your Workout Clothes

If hot water isn’t doing your workout clothes any favors, you can bet that a tumble in a toasty dryer will cause some damage. Prevent shrinkage and unnecessary wear and tear by gently laying your workout clothes on a rack to air dry. If you do find that you prefer the dryer, use the “air dry” setting or the lowest heat setting possible.

Avoid Fabric Softener

Your sweaty workout clothes don’t need a scented fabric softener to smell fresh. In fact, due to most activewear’s moisture-wicking properties, your workout clothes will actually smell worse after they have been exposed to fabric softener. Liquid softeners and dryer sheets both can create a coating on your synthetic clothes that traps smells, ensuring that your clothes smell musty long after use.

Pretreat Smelly Clothes

If your workout was effective and your nose can prove it, consider pretreating your clothes before putting them in the laundry. Letting your clothes breathe and air out before they go in the basket can prevent moisture and extra bacteria buildup. If your clothes still have a stench after a normal wash cycle, let them soak in a white vinegar bath for 30 minutes before washing. Or, simply add a half cup of vinegar to your water to keep your clothes smelling fresh after they are washed. For added cleaning power, consider purchasing a detergent made for workout clothes.

While your favorite workout clothes may have some laundry do’s and don’ts, you’ll be pleased with the results once you figure out how to care for them properly.