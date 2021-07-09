Build Strength With These Low-Impact Workouts

A low-impact exercise that still helps strengthen your body is a great choice to burn off not only calories, but also the stress that life hands you. Here are three workout styles that will do the trick.

Walking

Walking helps increase circulation while offering a chance to relax your mind and body.

As a low-impact exercise, walking requires no equipment or special moves, and can be easily adjusted to suit your intensity needs.

Yoga

If you’re looking for ultimate relaxation, yoga may be your best choice due to its slow movements and deep breathing.

In the practice of yoga, breathing and body movements work in tandem, allowing you to focus on the present moment and become more in tune with your body.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi uses slow movements and breathing exercises to help reach a center of peace and relaxation.

Hone your mental strength by learning fluid movements that help to improve cardiorespiratory fitness.