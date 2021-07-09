Outdoor Activities to Enjoy With the Whole Family

Here are five outdoor activities you and your loved ones can enjoy for warm-weather fun.

Take a Hike

Explore the beauty of the woods, filled with wildflowers, unique bugs and large trees. You and your kids can learn about nature, including plants, trees and birds.

Have a Picnic

Bring an easy meal to the beach or simply cook out in your backyard. No matter where you go, bring along a blanket, a few snacks and drinks, and a relaxed state of mind.

Go Golfing

A day on the links is a great way to relax and have a day of meaningful conversations under the sun. For younger kids, a mini golf course may be a better option.

Fly a Kite

Flying a kite is a great way to get outside and get moving. Pick a day when there is some wind, get running and enjoy this relaxing pastime with kids and adults of all ages.