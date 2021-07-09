Realty ONE Group Reports Robust Sales Volume in Q2

In the first half of 2021, Realty ONE Group, sales volume for the brokerage increased by nearly 100% over last year, according to the company. Additionally, the brokerage’s new-office openings were up nearly 200% in the second quarter of the year.

“We’ve invested significantly in ensuring we can sign new offices. opening them quickly and efficiently to jumpstart our broker/owners and our Realty ONE Group real estate pros’ success,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “And it’s their success that keeps the industry talking and fuels our substantial growth, feeds our COOLTURE and open new doors for so many people within Realty ONE Group and in communities globally.”

The brokerage also reported that transactions increased 61% in Q2 (54% YOY), and new real estate professionals added increased by 25% YoY with 3,336 joining. The company also sold 46 new franchises this year, announcing in the last few months that it will also launch in Singapore and Spain.

“More than just the numbers, it’s that we continue to find the right business partners who believe in our business model, brand and COOLTURE and together, we’re only strengthening our global network,” said Vinnie Tracey, Realty ONE Group’s president.



For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.