Use the Weekend to Address Essential Tasks

In the current hot summer market, it’s easy to lose sight of the essential, but more tedious, tasks that every real estate professional must deal with. However, it’s critical that you stay diligent and tackle necessary paperwork and other administrative tasks every month.

From updating your virtual property listings to maintaining your CRM, here are some of the things you can do this weekend that’ll minimize the pile of administrative tasks you need to take care of each month.

Update property listings. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual listings rose in popularity when homebuyers wanted to move into a new property but were uncomfortable meeting with an agent in person. In the current boiling market, that demand has not waned. Buyers still want virtual tours, 3D walk-throughs and the ability to video chat with you, especially when purchasing a home without stepping foot in a property has become the norm in 2021. Be sure all your virtual listings are updated.

Maintain your CRM. When the housing market is booming like it currently is, you have new clients coming in left and right. The last thing you want to do is search through a disorganized CRM to find a certain client’s information. Take time this weekend to maintain your CRM. Even if you spend just an hour or two going through and updating your clients’ information, you’ll be thankful whenever the market cools off that you didn’t leave your CRM in disarray during the current boom.

Hire a virtual assistant. Of course, if your budget allows you to, hiring a virtual assistant is the ultimate solution to tackling administrative tasks. There are several reliable companies that you can enlist for virtual assistant services and a host of different tasks they can handle. If you’re drowning in paperwork, this may be the best investment for you.

Agents, what are some other things you’re doing to stay on top of your administrative tasks?

