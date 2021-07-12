LeadingRE Adds 19 Global Members in 2021

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) now has over 550 members worldwide representing more than 150,000 agents in over 70 different countries.

The newest member firms in LeadingRE’s network include businesses from the USA, Canada, Israel, France, Switzerland, Spain and the U.K., Ireland, Cyprus and Montenegro.

”We are delighted to expand our global network of real estate firms, welcoming 19 new businesses to the LeadingRE family already this year. COVID-19 has instilled a new-found respect and recognition of the importance of the real estate sector, both to the brokers and the buyers, in helping the global economy to rebuild,” said Chris Dietz, executive vice president, Global Operations, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. “Seeing our members provide one another with support and advice in these recent times of uncertainty has strengthened my view that the future is looking very bright for membership organizations, which continue to evolve to meet the needs of their affiliate network.”



For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.